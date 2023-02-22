“Smart Start Illinois is what our kids and our parents deserve.” | Governor Pritzker introduces Smart Start Illinois program

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - One of Illinois Governor JB Pritzker’s campaign promises coming from last year’s election included investment in early childhood education. In an attempt to fulfill that promise, the Governor is introducing the Smart Start Illinois program.

“It’s a multi year investment that will provide every three and four year old’s with access to a preschool program,” Governor Pritzker said. “And ensure more of our most vulnerable families can receive evidence based early intervention and home visitation services, provide more equitable access to our childcare system and increase the pipeline of early childhood educators, setting our kids up for success from cradle to career.”

Governor Pritzker went on to say early childhood education in Illinois is about to undertake a historic expansion, one that no other state has seen.

“In addition to preschool for three and four year olds will undertake a historic expansion of childcare in Illinois. To give children the best care possible we will launch the nation’s first early childhood workforce compensation contract program, bringing stability to this field by increasing wages for a workforce that is primarily women and primarily people of color so that we can attract and retain many more people into the childcare field.”

On Wednesday, Pritzker visited Skip-A-Long child development services in Rock Island to talk about Smart Start Illinois.

He says the program begins by adding $250 million dollars in programs this year and $100 million dollars in new or renovated facilities across the state.

Pat Allison, the Skip-A-Long Director, is hoping to see some of those dollars come their way so they can re-open classrooms.

“By opening up these three close classroom, I can serve 46 More children, with 38 of them being preschooler off the waiting list,” Allison said.

One parent, Jendaya Bailey, attended Skip-A-Long and now her three daughters are there. She says the investment in early education by the state has had a positive impact on her daughters.

“My daughter’s everyday they love going to skip along,” Bailey said. “I’ve never seen so much excitement in their eyes. Every day. I’m waking up. It’s time to go to school. My daughter’s jumped at it.”

After hearing from parents across the state over the last several days, Pritzker says his sights are set on this program being the best early education program in the country.

“Illinois has already become one of the nation’s top 10 states for childcare accessibility,” Pritzker said. “That’s good, but it’s not good enough, we ought to be number one in the country.”

