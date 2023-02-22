Starbucks to mix coffee and olive oil in new beverages

Starbucks is launching new drinks with an unexpected twist.
Starbucks is launching new drinks with an unexpected twist.(Source: Starbucks/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Starbucks is adding an unexpected ingredient to its newest cup of joe - olive oil.

The coffee chain is introducing a new line of drinks made with a spoonful of extra virgin olive oil.

The new line includes the Oleato Caffe Latte, the Oleato Iced Shaken Espresso and the Oleato Golden Foam Cold Brew.

The latte has in it oat milk and olive oil, while the espresso takes those two ingredients and add a hazelnut flavor.

The cold brew features a sweet milk foam infused with two olive oil servings.

Starbucks will make the new beverages available at its cafes in Italy this week. Versions will then hit southern California this spring,

Starbucks said the drinks will eventually go global sometime this year.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo from Tug Fest 2019
Pulling it together: LeClaire Tug Fest board issues statement on 36th annual Tug Fest dispute
Drake Hull, 29, was wanted in Scott County on a warrant for a parole violation of an indecent...
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted in Scott County arrested in Colorado
First Alert Day Feb. 22
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect until 10 a.m. Thursday for freezing rain and gusty winds
FoodAffair Bistro has announced that it has closed.
FoodAffair Bistro announces closing amid many struggles
Tuesday Morning is closing a number of its stores across the county.
Tuesday Morning, chain retailer home décor store to close Davenport location amid bankruptcy

Latest News

The vaccine was a good match against the strains that spread over the fall and winter,...
Flu vaccine worked well in season that faded fast, CDC says
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in support of the campaign of...
Trump, reprising White House role, to tour train derailment
Team members: Michael Farmer, Rowan Schalk, Lukas Wienclaw, Nevaeh Haney, Odin Moore, Rylan...
Bettendorf robotic team punches ticket to state competition
UBett Robotics team punched their ticket to the state tournament Saturday.
Bettendorf moves to state championship
A person pauses to pay respects as portraits of the victims of a mass shooting at a gay...
Police: Club Q shooter tried to blame man who subdued him