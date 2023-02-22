Townsquare Media: ALBORN celebrates new album release in anticipation of first national tour

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Operations Manager Ryan McCredden at Townsquare Media and I-Rock 93.5 shares some exciting news for one Quad Cities-based rock band.

ALBORN, a band, originally from Geneseo, Ill., that has been popular in the rock-music community in the QCA for several years now, is starting to blow up, Ryan shares. The band is releasing a new EP on Friday, called ‘PUSH’, that will have four new tracks on it, and its been produced by some of the people who have also produced for some multi-platinum bands.

As the band has continued to gain popularity, Ryan says ALBORN will be going on their first national tour this spring and opening for the band Powerman 5000.

ALBORN’s release party, this Saturday, is completely sold-out, but Ryan encourages that if you get a chance to see ALBORN perform now, you absolutely should.

“They’re one of those local bands that you just want to continue to see grow,” Ryan said. “If you have a chance to see them here in the Quad Cities, see them now, before they’re on the big stage.”

Additional bands that will be joining ALBORN at Common Chord on Saturday include Discrepancies, Widow7, and The Forty Twos, who are also from the Quad Cities.

Upcoming ALBORN concerts where tickets are still available include:

March 2, Blue October at The Rust Belt

May 5, Corey Taylor at The Rust Belt

May 13, Breaking Benjamin, Bush, Another Day Dawns at the Five Flags Center

May 14, Avatar with Veil of Maya and Orbit Culture at The Rust Belt

June 2, Trivium, Beartooth, Malevolence, Archetypes Collide at The Rust Belt

Ryan says tickets for all of these can be purchased through the I-Rock 93.5 app.

ALBORN EP release party will be Saturday, Feb. 25. (ALBORN Facebook)

