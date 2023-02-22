Untreated hearing loss triples the risk of falling

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Taylor Parker of Concept by Iowa Hearing comes back on TV6′s Midday Medical to talk about the strong relationship between hearing and balance.

Untreated hearing loss leads to a higher risk of falling due to cognitive overload and other connected issues. Watch the segment to learn more on the following statistics related to the topic:

  • Risk of falling increases by 3 times with untreated hearing loss.
  • Every additional 10 decibels of hearing loss Increases risk of falling by 140%
  • Hearing loss makes the brain work harder, leaving fewer resources for gait and balance
  • Falls are the leading cause of accidental death and hospitalization for those 65 and older

Concept By Iowa always offers free screenings to assess an individual’s current hearing status.

Concept by Iowa Hearing Aid Centers have two locations within the region at 4007 E. 53rd St., Suite #300, Davenport and 1663 Lincoln Way, Clinton.

For more information, call 877-958-7987 (Davenport) or 563-219-8329 (Clinton).

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo from Tug Fest 2019
Pulling it together: LeClaire Tug Fest board issues statement on 36th annual Tug Fest dispute
Drake Hull, 29, was wanted in Scott County on a warrant for a parole violation of an indecent...
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted in Scott County arrested in Colorado
First Alert Day Feb. 22
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect until 10 a.m. Thursday for freezing rain and gusty winds
FoodAffair Bistro has announced that it has closed.
FoodAffair Bistro announces closing amid many struggles
Tuesday Morning is closing a number of its stores across the county.
Tuesday Morning, chain retailer home décor store to close Davenport location amid bankruptcy

Latest News

Midday Medical discussion about how untreated hearing loss increases the risk of falls and...
Untreated hearing loss triples the risk of falling
Lori Crane, RN, is the Genesis Health System Patient Safety Officer and will be honored during...
Genesis nurse named to 2023 Great Iowa Nurses
Trigger finger
Trigger finger: understanding symptoms, causes, and treatment options
double vision
Double vision causes and treatments