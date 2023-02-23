CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island for felon in possession of firearm

Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office looking for a stolen car and two wanted suspects a man by Rock Island police and a woman by Rock Island County deputies.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:30 PM CST
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Michael Ford, 29, is wanted by Rock Island police on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Ford is 5-foot-11, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to his arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

