CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island for felon in possession of firearm
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:30 PM CST
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?
Michael Ford, 29, is wanted by Rock Island police on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm.
According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Ford is 5-foot-11, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to his arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.
