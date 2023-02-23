CRIME STOPPERS: Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office looking for car they say was stolen from storage unit

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is looking for a stolen Chevrolet Monte Carlo.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND Co., MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a car they say was stolen from a storage unit in January.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, the car was stolen from a storage unit at Heritage Storage, 4200 49th Avenue, on Jan. 27, and the stolen car is described as a 2002 Black Chevrolet Monte Carlo with the number three and a Dale Earnhardt signature decal on both back passenger sides of the car. There were no keys with the car when it was stolen.

If you know who is responsible for this theft or have any information, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

