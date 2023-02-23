CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted in Rock Island Co. for escape on prior forgery charge

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen her?

Nicole Gasper, 40, is wanted in Rock Island County for escape on a prior forgery charge. She was set to begin serving 50 days in jail on Jan. 19, but failed to report.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Gasper is 5-foot-3, 186 pounds with red hair and blue eyes.

If you know where she is, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to her arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

