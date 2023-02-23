Davenport City Council approves rezoning vote for Bridge Avenue project

By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport non-profit that has been looking to turn an old adult day service building on Bridge Avenue into affordable ADA-compliant housing units, has finally received its answer, after the third consideration of the project was voted upon at Wednesday night’s city council meeting.

Ecumenical Housing Development Group (EHDG) wanted to rezone the building from a duplex to a triplex, which stirred up controversy prompting residents in the central Davenport neighborhood to voice their opinions, once again, before city council voted on the proposed rezoning.

In Wednesday night’s vote, the Davenport City Council approved the rezoning in an eight-to-two vote for the 1112 Bridge Avenue property.

Plans for the rezoning will include turning the building into three ADA-compliant units, two with four bedrooms and one with two, according to EHDG. It also set out a process that would reverse the ordinance in case of the property being demolished or destroyed.

According to EHDG’s website, they aim to begin renovations in May with a goal of finishing in the fall.

