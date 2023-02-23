Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office warns of felon, unlocated, armed and dangerous

Aaron Bessine is wanted by the Des Moines County Sheriff's Department.
Aaron Bessine is wanted by the Des Moines County Sheriff's Department.(Des Moines County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of an armed and dangerous felon they say is unlocated and currently has an active warrant for robbery and felon in possession of a firearm.

On Tuesday at approximately 12:21 a.m. Des Moines County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to Sundown Apartments, 10994 115th Avenue, apartment 52, in reference to a robbery with a shot being fired, deputies said. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the man who was robbed and he stated three men held him at gunpoint, took money from him, and then ran.

Upon further investigation, detectives were able to identify the three men as Aaron Bessine, Jason Hollenbeck and Ryan Payne.

Hollenbeck and Payne were found, interviewed and arrested, deputies said. However, Bessine has not yet been found.

Bessine has active warrants out for his arrest for first-degree robbery and felon in possession of a firearm, according to deputies. Bessine should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see or know where Bessine is hiding, do not approach him and call 911 immediately, deputies said.

Des Moines County Sheriff's Office is looking for Aaron Bessine.
Des Moines County Sheriff's Office is looking for Aaron Bessine.(Des Moines County Sheriff's Office)

