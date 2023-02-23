Gusty winds Thursday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Areas of fog are possible prior to sunrise, before winds pick up. A First Alert Day is in effect until 10 a.m. north of Highway 30 for the potential of ongoing slick roadways, wind gusts up to 35 mph and patchy freezing drizzle. Jackson, Jones, Jo Daviess, Carroll and Dubuque counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory this morning. These areas received up to 0.25″ of ice.

The wind picks up this morning out of the west/northwest, gusting 25 to 35 mph at times through the mid afternoon hours. It will be mostly cloudy to partly cloudy with steady or falling temperatures in the 30s.

Tonight temperatures will be in the single digits and teens, with wind chills in the single digits above and below zero. A weak system moves through Friday afternoon and evening producing light snow, especially across the northern half of the TV6 viewing area. Accumulation will stay around a half inch or less.

The weekend will be dry with temperatures in the 40s Saturday and potentially 50s Sunday. Our next storm brings another round of moderate to heavy rain on Monday, with potential thunderstorms.

TODAY: Mostly to partly cloudy and wind. High: 37° (falling). Wind: WNW 15-25 G to 35 mph

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low: 13°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Light snow or flurries possible in the afternoon. High: 27°

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.