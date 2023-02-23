Gusty winds Thursday

Chance of light snow and flurries Friday afternoon and evening
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 3:31 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Areas of fog are possible prior to sunrise, before winds pick up. A First Alert Day is in effect until 10 a.m. north of Highway 30 for the potential of ongoing slick roadways, wind gusts up to 35 mph and patchy freezing drizzle. Jackson, Jones, Jo Daviess, Carroll and Dubuque counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory this morning. These areas received up to 0.25″ of ice.

The wind picks up this morning out of the west/northwest, gusting 25 to 35 mph at times through the mid afternoon hours. It will be mostly cloudy to partly cloudy with steady or falling temperatures in the 30s.

Tonight temperatures will be in the single digits and teens, with wind chills in the single digits above and below zero. A weak system moves through Friday afternoon and evening producing light snow, especially across the northern half of the TV6 viewing area. Accumulation will stay around a half inch or less.

The weekend will be dry with temperatures in the 40s Saturday and potentially 50s Sunday. Our next storm brings another round of moderate to heavy rain on Monday, with potential thunderstorms.

TODAY: Mostly to partly cloudy and wind. High: 37° (falling). Wind: WNW 15-25 G to 35 mph

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low: 13°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Light snow or flurries possible in the afternoon. High: 27°

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1
New black owned business had grand opening in Davenport on Wednesday
Fire crews battled an early morning fire at The Thomson Hangout Wednesday.
Crews battle early morning fire in Thomson
First Alert Day 2/23/23
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect until 10 a.m. Thursday for slick roads and gusty winds
Tuesday Morning is closing a number of its stores across the county.
Tuesday Morning, chain retailer home décor store to close Davenport location amid bankruptcy
Drake Hull, 29, was wanted in Scott County on a warrant for a parole violation of an indecent...
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted in Scott County arrested in Colorado

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Rain and freezing rain tapers off tonight
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Cold rain south, freezing rain north
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Cold rain and an icy mix Wednesday