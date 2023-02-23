La. childcare worker accused of hitting several kids

Childcare worker Gabrielle Jones was arrested on charges of eight counts of cruelty to juveniles.
Childcare worker Gabrielle Jones was arrested on charges of eight counts of cruelty to juveniles.(Source: Monroe Police Department)
By Maddy Johnson and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Louisiana childcare worker was arrested after police say video allegedly showed her hitting two children amid reports of other incidents.

Police responded to an incident reportedly regarding cruelty to children around 3 p.m. Tuesday at a childcare center in Monroe. When officers arrived, police say staff showed videos of worker Gabrielle Jones allegedly hitting two children.

Jones was supervising a class for 2 year olds, KNOE reports.

The witness who recorded the videos told police she allegedly saw Jones hitting four other children during the day and that she saw one child in the video being hit on two other occasions.

Police say two of the children Jones allegedly struck had visible bruising on their faces.

Jones was arrested on charges of eight counts of cruelty to juveniles.

Copyright 2023 KNOE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Day Feb. 22
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect until 10 a.m. Thursday for freezing rain and gusty winds
Photo from Tug Fest 2019
Pulling it together: LeClaire Tug Fest board issues statement on 36th annual Tug Fest dispute
Drake Hull, 29, was wanted in Scott County on a warrant for a parole violation of an indecent...
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted in Scott County arrested in Colorado
Tuesday Morning is closing a number of its stores across the county.
Tuesday Morning, chain retailer home décor store to close Davenport location amid bankruptcy
FoodAffair Bistro has announced that it has closed.
FoodAffair Bistro announces closing amid many struggles

Latest News

Plunging temperatures, high winds, heavy snow and dangerous ice are expected to hammer much of...
Massive winter storm pummels US with snow, bitter cold
High School Basketball: Feb. 22
The former Freight House Farmers’ Market director has pleaded not guilty to allegations that...
Former Freight House Director Pleads Not Guilty
QC MEG concludes investigation and arrest of armed man in Milan