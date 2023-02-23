Mental evaluation ordered for man allegedly tied to Lyft driver death

Matthew Scott Flores is a person of interest in the death of Lyft driver Gary Levin.
Matthew Scott Flores is a person of interest in the death of Lyft driver Gary Levin.(Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (AP) — A judge has ordered a mental evaluation at the request of the attorney for a man who was arrested in North Carolina while driving the car of a dead Lyft driver from Florida and who is also charged with murder in a separate case.

The order came Wednesday as Florida officials worked to extradite Matthew Scott Flores, who is a person of interest in the death of Lyft driver Gary Levin, WLOS-TV reported.

Flores, 35, appeared in court for a probable cause hearing in Rutherford County, where he was arrested after a vehicle pursuit in multiple counties and charged with a parole violation, being a fugitive, felony speeding to elude arrest, and driving while impaired. His attorney requested the evaluation, and the judge granted it, the station reported.

The Lyft driver's car was found in North Carolina being driven by a man who was wanted in connection with a homicide. (WPTV, FAMILY PHOTOS, CNN)

Flores has also been charged in Hardee County, Florida, with first-degree murder, grand theft auto, possession of a firearm by a felon, and tampering with evidence in the fatal Jan. 24 shooting of Jose Carlos Martinez, 43, in Wauchula, according to court records.

Police were searching for Flores in that case by Jan. 30, when Levin, 74, disappeared after dropping off a customer in Okeechobee, a small city about 70 miles (110 kilometers) east of Wauchula.

Levin’s Kia Stinger was spotted in Miami, Okeechobee and Gainesville, in north Florida, after his disappearance. The vehicle was stopped Feb. 2 in North Carolina, where a U.S. Marshals Service regional task force asked authorities to be on the lookout.

A dead body found in Okeechobee was eventually identified as Levin.

In North Carolina, District Attorney Ted Bell, who represents McDowell and Rutherford counties, told WLOS he plans to settle Flores’ North Carolina charges before he is sent to Florida.

“We’re not a jurisdiction that dismisses charges,” Bell said after the hearing. “We have been in close communication with folks from the state attorney’s office in Florida. We’ll continue to keep close contact with them as things progress in this case, which way is the better way forward is for everybody. I’m not inclined to dismiss him, it just depends on what’s best overall.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1
New black owned business had grand opening in Davenport on Wednesday
Fire crews battled an early morning fire at The Thomson Hangout Wednesday.
Crews battle early morning fire in Thomson
First Alert Day 2/23/23
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect until 10 a.m. Thursday for slick roads and gusty winds
Tuesday Morning is closing a number of its stores across the county.
Tuesday Morning, chain retailer home décor store to close Davenport location amid bankruptcy
Drake Hull, 29, was wanted in Scott County on a warrant for a parole violation of an indecent...
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted in Scott County arrested in Colorado

Latest News

Dylan Lyons, 24, a TV reporter, died Wednesday in an Orlando-area shooting while on assignment.
Slain Florida TV reporter identified
Used car are on display on a lot in Wexford, Pa., Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. The Commerce...
US revises down last quarter’s economic growth to 2.7% rate
New video footage of Bakhmut shot from the air with a drone for The Associated Press shows how...
New drone footage shows scale of Ukrainian town’s destruction
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is touring the scene of a train derailment on Thursday...
Buttigieg visits East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment site