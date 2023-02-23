Muscatine police chief set to retire, to be honored Monday

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Muscatine is holding a retirement reception for Police Chief Brett Talkington Monday.

Talkington will retire after nearly 35 years of service with the last 12 years as the Chief of Police, according to City of Muscatine Communication Manager Kevin Jension.

The reception will be held from 4:30-6 p.m. Monday at the Musser Public Library & HNI Community Center, 408 E. 2nd Street, Muscatine.

