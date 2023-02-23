New black owned business had grand opening in Davenport on Wednesday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A new business has officially opened in the Hilltop Campus Village, Woke Smoothie and Juice Bar is now up and running.

Co-owner Lonnie Westerfield says, he hopes customers get more from their experience than just what’s on the menu.

“People can come in, as we have now, we get to talk, right, well, what’s talking do, talking expresses us,” Westerfield said. “Talking relieves certain things, right, so we’re building it up and so many different efforts.”

Co-owner Constance Westerfield says the timing of this grand opening makes it even more special.

“We rolled out Celebrity Style Bid Wigs and Accessories on Feb. 1, black history month,” Westerfield said. “So, we’ve been working on this for over a year, birthing this baby so, to be able to have it completed on black history month is everything.”

The Westerfields say, their drinks are healthy and natural with an educational twist.

“All of our drinks are going to give you the education and the health about them and not only that, you’re gonna get black history on them.” Constance Westerfield said.

Lonnie says opening a business isn’t all about the money.

“It’s more about helping people out, right,” Westerfield said. “It’s more about opening doors up and giving people opportunities, and that becomes an encouragement to you. It’s a happiness that it gives you, right, and that’s what we begin to live for.”

Black history month celebrates the countless contributions of African Americans that have enriched the lives of every American, telling a story that elevates and amplifies black voices.

Free samples, specials and giveaways were all available and part of the fun during the event.

