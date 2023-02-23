Part of mall parking garage collapses in suburban Milwaukee

FILE - A section of the three-story garage at Bayshore Mall in Glendale, Wisconsin, collapsed...
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(AP) — A section of a suburban Milwaukee shopping mall parking garage collapsed Thursday, with television reports showing dozens of firefighters on the scene, but there’s no immediate word on whether anyone was hurt.

News outlets tweeted and broadcast footage showing a collapsed section of the three-story garage at Bayshore Mall in Glendale that took out about two dozen parking spaces. The footage showed a mound of snow at the bottom of a gaping hole in the concrete garage. Firefighters milled about, with some climbing the mound of snow.

Messages seeking details were left with North Shore Fire/Rescue, the agency that handles firefighting and rescues in Glendale, as well as the city’s mayor and city administrator, which weren’t immediately returned. James Burnett, a spokesman for the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, said that his agency has offered to assist at the scene but was told deputies weren’t needed.

This story has been updated to correct the day in the first paragraph to Thursday, instead of Friday.

