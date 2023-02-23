United Way Quad Cities seeks 200 more volunteers for weekly youth literacy program

QUAD CITIES, Iowa, Ill. (KWQC) - United Way Quad Cities kicked off its Read United program one year ago, but United Way officials say they still need an additional 200 volunteers for the weekly youth literacy program, which involves one-on-one volunteers pairing up with struggling readers in elementary schools in Scott and Rock Island counties for 30-minues to help prevent the risk of elementary-aged students falling further behind.

Read United organizers say those interested in becoming a reading volunteer with Read United can sign up for 30-minute weekly reading sessions with a student at www.readunitedqc.org. Interested volunteers are encouraged to sign up by March 10 and can chose from 26 participating schools in Scott and Rock Island counties to volunteer at that line up with their schedules, Read United organizers said.

According to Read United’s media release anyone can volunteer, as long as they are at least 18, pass a background check, and complete a 30-minute training held virtually.

“In early 2022, we were worried. As a result of the COVID learning disruption, reading proficiency rates had fallen from about two-thirds of third-grade students reading on grade level to 30%, said United Way Quad Cities Chief Strategy Officer, Angela Snyder.

“But the fact is, more than 875 caring people - over 500 in the first six months of the program - have made time from their busy schedules to meet with a student and help them grow. Words cannot describe how proud that makes me for the Quad Cities.”

Read United organizers strongly encourage new volunteers to sign up by March 10 because they say this will help best support students through the end of the school year.

For more information visit www.unitedwayqc.org or contact United Way Quad Cities’ Community Impact Associate Traci Oberhaus at toberhaus@unitedwayqc.org or 563-344-0331.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.