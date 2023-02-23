Wild Rose Casino & Hotel announces ‘Iowa Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Showcase’ with free concert

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Wild Rose Casino & Hotel has announced that it will host an ‘Iowa Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Showcase’ this spring, which will showcase the Unidynes, and Bowman, Pickney & Evans in concert.

Wild Rose Casino & Hotel, 777 Wild Rose Drive, will host the ‘Iowa Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Showcase’ on Saturday, April 1, in the Oakwood Grand Ballroom, with doors for the event opening at 6 p.m. and the show starting at 7 p.m., according to Wild Rose Casino & Hotel officials. The concert is open to the public and is free to attend. Seating will be available on a first come, first serve basis, officials said.

According to Wild Rose’s media release, Bowman, Pickney & Evans have been playing together going on 43 years. Bruce Bowman, Mike Pickney and Mitch Evans started out as a dynamic vocal acoustic trio in 1980 and then added a drummer a year later, becoming a full-time band, the media release stated.

Additionally, the Unidynes will be joining Bowman, Pickney & Evans.

The Unidynes are a five-piece roots rock band with an original “Iowa stomp” sound built on taste, tone and tenacity, according to the media release. The Unidynes were first established in 1989.

To learn more visit https://wildroseresorts.com/entertainment.

