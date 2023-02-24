17-year-old Ukrainian refugee on how music unites

By Local News Live
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Friday marks the one-year anniversary of Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. When missiles started raining down, millions of Ukrainians fled, leaving behind their homes and families. National Correspondent Debra Alfarone speaks with a teen who came to the U.S. with his little brother. 17-year-old Ivan Dmytriiev shares his incredible story of survival and explains how music bridges both his worlds.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1
New black-owned business holds grand opening in Davenport
The Assumption community is lifting up Dana Klostermann
Assumption community comes together to support mother of basketball player in her fight with breast cancer
Aaron Bessine is wanted by the Des Moines County Sheriff's Deputies.
Des Moines County Sheriff’s Deputies warn of felon, unlocated, armed and dangerous
A pizza restaurant has gone viral for seeking "non-stupid people" for its current job openings.
Pizzeria goes viral for looking to hire ‘non-stupid people’
A farmer drives a John Deere tractor on Sept. 25, 2018.
Quad-Cities’ largest employer sets record earnings

Latest News

On the stand Thursday, Alex Murdaugh talks about finding his son Paul dead.
Prosecutor: Alex Murdaugh ‘fuzzy’ about new story detail
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Bye bye cold, hello warm weather
17-year-old Ukrainian refugee on how music unites
Kamal Rahm, 3, of Carlsbad, enjoys the snow at Yucaipa Community Park in Yucaipa, Calif., on...
Snow, rain slam California as Michigan shivers without power