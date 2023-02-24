Calamus Wheatland School District looking to make some improvements

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - On March 7 the school will present an election to members of the community to vote on a bond worth roughly $7.8 million.

Some of the improvements include weight room addition, connecting the main building to the activity center for additional security, new H-VAC systems, and track and football complex.

It’s been nearly thirty years since the last renovation took place in the Wheatland School District.

”We haven’t had any major construction like this at this facility since 1998.” Marika Pewe, School Business Official said.

But back then the Calamus Wheatland School District did not go to a bond vote, this time around, Pewe says there is a need for the public’s help.

“So, this will be some improvements that we haven’t been able to pay for on our own with other sales tax revenues such as the physical plant and equipment levy, or the sales,” Pewe said. “It’s a secure advanced division for education, it’s the one cent penny.”

Superintendent Lonnie Luepker says getting to this point was a long process.

“It started about a year ago in March and then community meetings, a facility group,” Luepker said. “You could even go back four or five years ago to where we had roundtable discussions about wants and needs for the district.”

Not all residents in the area are in favor of the bond.

“Landowners are the ones paying the taxes, you know, we need, we need to control what we’re spending here,” Daryl Henning, Calamus resident said. “I understand that maybe a $3 million, but I, for, for the whole project three or 4 million, but they’re going for the max.”

Pewe says the community is about fifty, fifty in terms of being for or against the bond.

“You talk to this group of people, and they’re all for it, you talk to this group, and they just have lots of questions,” Pewe said. “And I think that’s what anything, any type of election we have, there’s always, not just we, I say that in general like America, right. There’s always going to be questions raised and I guess that’s why you go out and vote.”

If passed, the bond would increase property taxes by a maximum of $2.70 per $100,000.

It would be the first time ever that the district would have its own football field.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.