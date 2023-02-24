Chance of spring river flooding increasing

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities released the second of three spring flood outlooks on February 23, and it shows a ‘well above normal’ spring flood risk along the Mississippi River. It’s an increase from the first flood outlook that came out a couple weeks prior.

Recent heavy snowfall north of the Quad Cities has led to a higher snow-water equivalent. Parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin have upwards of 20 to 30 inches of snow on the ground.

The severity of the flooding this spring will depend on future rain and snow events, and the rate of the snowmelt in the northern parts of the Mississippi River basin.

The latest First Alert forecast has moderate to heavy rain moving in Sunday and Monday, which could lead to a rise on area rivers, including the Mississippi River.

For local tributary rivers, the threat for flooding this spring is near normal.

The third and final spring flood outlook will be released on March 9.

Click here for a complete review of the second flood outlook.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.