Colder Friday ahead of warmer weekend temperatures

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- It is going to be a chilly day with high temperatures in the middle 20s to near 30°. It will be a mostly cloudy day with occasional flurries. The highest chance of light snow will be across northern portions of the TV6 viewing area, where a dusting of snow is possible.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and warmer as winds switch to the southeast. Highs will be in the upper 30s to middle 40s.

Increasing clouds are expected Sunday ahead of our next strong storm system that brings widespread rain and even a few thunderstorms Sunday evening through Monday. Temperatures both days will be in the 50s, but falling temperatures are expected Monday afternoon as strong northwest winds take over. Rainfall could range from 0.50″ to 1.50″ or more.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Flurries/light snow, mainly north. High: 29°. Winds: NNE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 21°. Winds: Becoming SE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, seasonable. High: 43°.

