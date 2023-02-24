Cornbelt Running Club’s Women’s 101 program to host open house March 4

It’s an 8-week program that helps participants reach endurance goals in a safe and friendly atmosphere
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Running and walking helps to keep people healthier from the inside out. Besides staying in shape, research shows that an active lifestyle can help boost mood or even sharpen memory.

Jamie Bocox and Kathy Nucci, members of the Women’s 101 group, discuss the Cornbelt Running Club and this program that promotes health and wellness through running and/or walking while helping participants to reach endurance goals in a safe and friendly, social atmosphere.

Cornbelt Running Club’s Women’s 101 will be hosting an open house on Saturday, March 4 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Centre Station at 1200 River Drive, Moline. Interested women are encouraged to stop by and drop off their form for registration available HERE.

Registration includes an 8-week training plan for walkers, walk/runners, or runners, instruction from knowledgeable leaders who are excited to help you reach your goals, guest speakers on health, nutrition, Injury prevention and more, discounted entry to the Quad Cities Distance Classic 5k on May 14, a high-quality technical t•shirt, an exclusive “practice 5K” before the QC Distance Classic (only open to W101 participants), and a celebratory dinner at the end of the program.

Interested in finding out more about the Cornbelt Running Club’s Women’s 101 running, run/walk, and walking program? Visit the group’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/CornbeltRunningClubsWomens101/events or www.cornbelt.org.

