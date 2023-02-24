Deputies: Abingdon schools on lockdown after chase leads to arrest Friday

KNOX Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Henderson man was arrested after police say he led them on a chase that sparked schools to lock down.

Camron Boone, 32, is charged with two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding, endangering the life or health of a child, criminal trespass to a building, burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle, reckless driving, obstructing identification, no valid driver’s license, three Knox County warrants, and probation violation.

Knox County deputies conducted a traffic stop around 8:13 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of North Swartz Street, Abingdon, Illinois, according to a media release. The vehicle drove through a yard before stopping and the driver, later identified as Boone, ran from the vehicle on foot, while the other occupants remained in the vehicle.

Deputies said they searched the area and were told Boone may have a weapon.

Heading Grade School and Abingdon High School were placed on lockdown for the safety of the students and faculty with Boone possibly being armed in the area, deputies said.

Boone later stole a minibike from the 300 block of West North Sreet and continued to run from deputies, officials said. He crashed the minibike in the 400 block of Craver Sreet and ran until he was arrested in the 900 block of Fearing Avenue.

According to deputies, no firearms were found and no students or faculty were harmed. As soon as Boone was in custody the lockdown was lifted at both schools.

Deputies said Boone was taken to the Knox County Jail.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.