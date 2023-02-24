International performers convene in Davenport

The international Ben Rosenblum Trio is set to perform at the Redstone Room in Davenport Friday night.
By Lindsey Voss
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Jazz has been intertwined into Davenport’s history since performers like Bix Beiderbeck and Louis Armstrong, and on Friday night another performer has added to Davenport’s jazz culture.

The international Ben Rosenblum Trio is set to perform at the Redstone Room in Davenport Friday at 7:30 p.m.

“Huge fan of Bix Beiderbeck, we were listening to him in the car on the way here actually to get inspired,” Ben Rosenblum said. “I arranged one Bix tune for our show tonight that we’re going to perform and I’ve done other Bix Beiderbeck compositions in the past.”

Rosenblum goes on to discuss how he admires the way Beiderbeck was able to weave different classical styles together with the other jazz performers when Beiderbeck toured with Paul Whiteman’s Orchestra.

Rosenblum has practiced and performed all over the world, in countries like Ireland, China and Brazil to name a few. He says each location teaches him something new about music, and when the trio performs the audience influences the show.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1
New black-owned business holds grand opening in Davenport
The Assumption community is lifting up Dana Klostermann
Assumption community comes together to support mother of basketball player in her fight with breast cancer
A farmer drives a John Deere tractor on Sept. 25, 2018.
Quad-Cities’ largest employer sets record earnings
Aaron Bessine is wanted by the Des Moines County Sheriff's Deputies.
Des Moines County Sheriff’s Deputies warn of felon, unlocated, armed and dangerous
A pizza restaurant has gone viral for seeking "non-stupid people" for its current job openings.
Pizzeria goes viral for looking to hire ‘non-stupid people’

Latest News

Wheelchair basketball
Wheelchair basketball in the QC
The international Ben Rosenblum Trio is set to perform at the Redstone Room in Davenport Friday...
International performers convene in Davenport
Camron Boone, 32, is charged with two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding, endangering the...
Deputies: Abingdon schools on lockdown after chase leads to arrest Friday
The St. Alphonsus Fish Fry is happening tonight.
St. Alphonsus Lenten Fish Fry returns this weekend