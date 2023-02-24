International performers convene in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Jazz has been intertwined into Davenport’s history since performers like Bix Beiderbeck and Louis Armstrong, and on Friday night another performer has added to Davenport’s jazz culture.

The international Ben Rosenblum Trio is set to perform at the Redstone Room in Davenport Friday at 7:30 p.m.

“Huge fan of Bix Beiderbeck, we were listening to him in the car on the way here actually to get inspired,” Ben Rosenblum said. “I arranged one Bix tune for our show tonight that we’re going to perform and I’ve done other Bix Beiderbeck compositions in the past.”

Rosenblum goes on to discuss how he admires the way Beiderbeck was able to weave different classical styles together with the other jazz performers when Beiderbeck toured with Paul Whiteman’s Orchestra.

Rosenblum has practiced and performed all over the world, in countries like Ireland, China and Brazil to name a few. He says each location teaches him something new about music, and when the trio performs the audience influences the show.

