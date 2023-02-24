Iowa lawmakers changing traffic cameras

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Lawmakers are currently working on legislation moving forward with two bills targeting current traffic cameras in the state that will impact the future of Iowa transportation.

One bill, house study bill 161, highlights how different intersections require different levels of monitoring. Cities would file a justification form, detailing the following information:

Intersection geography

The speed of traffic and posted speed limits

Accident history in the particular intersection

After being submitted, in their entirety, the Iowa Department of Transportation would share an annual review with local city officials to evaluate how effective they were in limiting accidents.

Another bill, house file 313, filed in the Iowa House describes what happens with the money collected from traffic citations, saying monthly payments will be made to the State Treasurer. The Treasurer would then take the money and deposit the money into what’s being proposed as the Road Use Tax Fund.

Any city can withdraw money to improve their Automated Traffic Enforcement system, or to improve local infrastructure like sidewalks, roads and bridges.

For cities like Le Claire this will bring down the amount of available funds at their disposal to renovate business spaces in the downtown area, and for City Administrator Dennis Bockenstedt, this become more of a burden on first responders in the city.

“It’s not going to give more money to hire, and it takes money away from the city. Ultimately this takes more effort on police to keep same level of operations,” Bockenstedt said.

The City of Davenport is also concerned for what these bills could mean for their city if they were to pass. In total Davenport has 11 cameras posted along busy intersections like Kimberly St. and Brady St., and Welcome Way and Kimberly St. to name a couple.

“The City supports uniform regulation of ATEs across the state, and does not support any bill that would ban their use within our community,” said Davenport’s Chief Strategy Officer Sarah Ott.

As of now these bills have passed through the transportation subcommittee, and are on their way to the next step of legislature before arriving at the Iowa House.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.