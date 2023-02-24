Local News Live: Black History Month Roundup

Black History Month Graphic
Black History Month Graphic(Arizona's Family)
By Local News Live
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Local News Live shares a roundup of stories for Black History Month:

Princeville is the oldest town founded by free African Americans in the U.S.

Throughout history, churches have played a role in black communities

Edith Lee-Payne attended the March on Washington in 1963 as a 12 year-old. Sixty years later she recounts her journey.

Femi Redwood’s podcast “Beyond Black History Month” celebrates black history year-round

“I Am A Man” is a slogan with deep roots in the Civil Rights Movement and in Memphis, TN

Author Dara Nichole’s “Madison Miles and Friends” book series teaches confidence and character

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1
New black-owned business holds grand opening in Davenport
The Assumption community is lifting up Dana Klostermann
Assumption community comes together to support mother of basketball player in her fight with breast cancer
A farmer drives a John Deere tractor on Sept. 25, 2018.
Quad-Cities’ largest employer sets record earnings
Aaron Bessine is wanted by the Des Moines County Sheriff's Deputies.
Des Moines County Sheriff’s Deputies warn of felon, unlocated, armed and dangerous
A pizza restaurant has gone viral for seeking "non-stupid people" for its current job openings.
Pizzeria goes viral for looking to hire ‘non-stupid people’

Latest News

FILE - Former South Dakota Sen. James Abourezk is photographed in his Sioux Falls, S.D.,...
James Abourezk, 1st Arab American US senator, dies at 92
Volunteer Larry Culler helps load water into a car in East Palestine, Ohio, as cleanup from the...
After Ohio train wreck, Biden orders door-to-door checks
Wheelchair basketball
Wheelchair basketball in the QC
The Ben Rosenblum Trio is set to perform at the Redstone Room in Davenport Friday night.
International performers convene in Davenport