A look at Washington Jr. High School’s new barbering club

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Washington Junior High School has expanded its career-focused clubs for students, and now includes a barbering club.

“We have on average nine or 10 kids that come on a regular basis,” said Larry Harris Jr., the Lights on for Learning coordinator at Washington Junior High School. “These kids are cutting each other’s hair within the club, they’re cutting their peers’ hair.”

Thursday night, students were able to show off their skills to the public by offering free haircuts inside NEST Cafe.

“Now I feel like I can cut people’s hair without feeling like I’m going to mess up or being nervous,” said Emarion Harris, a student in the barbering club.

The barbering club is taught by George Todd, owner of Supreme Legacy Barbershop. He said he was shocked to see the club grow so quickly.

“This is one of the skill sets that can never go over. People are going to need it every day,” Todd said. “No matter what field you’re in, people are going to need haircuts, in order to get a job, or keep a job. This is a good skill set to learn. These barber students actually know more than what I knew at their age.”

While Washington Junior High students are learning new skills, Todd said he’s also learning from them.

“Truth be told, communication. I was terrible with it, and they helped me out,” Todd said. “Just teaching the skillset, how to teach it, taking time. They taught me a lot about patience.”

“These young men are some of the individuals in our school that show those leadership qualities and things like that. To put a pair of clippers in their hands, they run away with it,” Harris Jr. said. “As far as them growing as individuals within their profession, it makes me very proud to see them come a long way.”

According to the Rock Island-Milan School District, students who attend the barbering club receive their own clippers, brushes, and disinfectant spray. These materials are covered by the district’s ‘Lights on for Learning’ program funds and private donations.

