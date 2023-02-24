Moline’s Captain’s Table restaurant to change name to Catfish Charlie’s

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A longtime Moline restaurant that was rebuilt in 2020 after it burned down, is about to undergo another transformation. The Captain’s Table riverfront restaurant will be changing its name, menu, and some of its culture. General Manager Charlie Cretsinger says the restaurant will soon be called Catfish Charlie’s, and will emulate the menu and restaurant of the same name he operates in Dubuque. He says rising costs had managers at the Captain’s Table struggling, and since he is a partner with one of the owners, they asked for his help.

Cretsinger says he is still working on paperwork, but once the name changes to Catfish Charlie’s, they will no longer take reservations, but promise to move patrons efficiently through the restaurant. The menu will change and will include fish, seafood, Cajun cuisine and steaks. He says they also plan to be more involved in the community through fund-raising events, which they have been doing in Dubuque.

As for operating the adjacent marina, Marquis Harbor, he says management will remain the same.

Cretsinger says his goal is to make the transition to Catfish Charlie’s in Moline in about a month. In the meantime, Captain’s Table is still open for business serving its original menu, with a side of beautiful river views.

