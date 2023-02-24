Mystery sphere found on beach in Japan

A mystery sphere was found on a beach in Japan this week. (Source: TV ASAHI)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A mysterious metal sphere spotted on a beach in Japan prompted a response by the bomb squad earlier this week.

Officials in Hamamatsu City in Japan said police were called to the Enshuhama Beach area regarding a large unknown object seen in the sand.

Aerial views on Tuesday showed what appeared to be a massive metal sphere on the beach.

Japan’s public broadcaster NHK reported that after careful examination the object was deemed not a threat. However, no further information was shared as to what the sphere was or where it came from.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1
New black-owned business holds grand opening in Davenport
The Assumption community is lifting up Dana Klostermann
Assumption community comes together to support mother of basketball player in her fight with breast cancer
A farmer drives a John Deere tractor on Sept. 25, 2018.
Quad-Cities’ largest employer sets record earnings
Aaron Bessine is wanted by the Des Moines County Sheriff's Deputies.
Des Moines County Sheriff’s Deputies warn of felon, unlocated, armed and dangerous
A pizza restaurant has gone viral for seeking "non-stupid people" for its current job openings.
Pizzeria goes viral for looking to hire ‘non-stupid people’

Latest News

The international Ben Rosenblum Trio is set to perform at the Redstone Room in Davenport Friday...
International performers convene in Davenport
Femi Redwood
Edith Lee Paine
Importance of black churches