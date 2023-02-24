Police reunite family with missing pet monkey lost during car crash

Max the monkey was spotted by road crews on Thursday, and they called officers to help.
By Quenton Robertson and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) – A missing pet monkey in Kentucky was reunited with his family after he got lost during a car crash.

According to a Facebook post from the Lexington Police Department, officers helped the family reunite with their missing capuchin monkey on Thursday.

“Officers never know what type of call they will receive out on patrol,” the Facebook post said. “But today, we were happy to help a family be reunited with their capuchin monkey, named Max.”

LPD said they received a call about a missing monkey on Tuesday. Max and his family were involved in a crash while traveling on I-75. During the crash, Max got loose, and his family couldn’t find him.

However, the family never gave up hope of finding Max.

On Thursday, police said road crews spotted Max and called officers to help.

With the help of animal control, police officers were able to rescue the monkey and reunite him with his family.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

