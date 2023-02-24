SAU Wine Festival fundraisers to kick off March 4

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The popular fundraiser “Wine at the Warehouse” for St. Ambrose University will return Saturday, March 4 from 4-6 p.m. at Dimitri Wine & Spirits, 1735 West 3rd Street, Davenport.

Kristen Veto, Manager Event Engagement, St. Ambrose, discusses all elements of the fundraiser.

At “Wine at the Warehouse”, supporters will be offered samplings of various favorite wines while enjoying delicious foods from several local restaurants. Proceeds from this tasting will benefit St. Ambrose University students through scholarship funds.

General admission tickets cost $40 per person if purchased online HERE before 1 p.m. March 3. Tickets at the door will be $50 per guest.

The St. Ambrose Wine Festival is set to continue through April 15 with the well-known Preview Dinner at the Rogalski Center and another wine tasting on campus May 20.

The generous support of the community, alumni, and donors has helped raise $1.7 million in the wine festival’s 21-year history.

For more information about Wine at the Warehouse and other festival events, visit https://www.sau.edu/alumni/special-events/wine-festival.

