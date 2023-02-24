Silvis Mayor files lawsuit against former city attorney

The fallout continues from Tuesday night’s vote of no confidence in Silvis Mayor Matt Carter, now a county agency may be getting involved.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - A new development has occurred in the ongoing Silvis City Government disagreement as of Thursday.

The Mayor of Silvis has filed a lawsuit against the recently-fired city attorney, according to legal documents. Mayor Matt Carter and the Silvis City Clerk accuse former Silvis City Attorney Allison Wright of not returning city records, after Wright was fired.

Silvis City Council held a ceremonial ‘Vote Of No Confidence’ in Mayor Carter over Wright’s firing on Tuesday, which did pass 4 to 3, according to meeting notes from Silvis City Council.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1
New black-owned business holds grand opening in Davenport
Fire crews battled an early morning fire at The Thomson Hangout Wednesday.
Crews battle early morning fire in Thomson
Tuesday Morning is closing a number of its stores across the county.
Tuesday Morning, chain retailer home décor store to close Davenport location amid bankruptcy
Drake Hull, 29, was wanted in Scott County on a warrant for a parole violation of an indecent...
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted in Scott County arrested in Colorado

Latest News

Barbering club
A look at Washington Jr. High School’s new barbering club
Washington Jr. High's Barbering Club
University of Iowa doctors study effects of vitamin C in cancer treatments
US 34 Warren County
Traffic Alert US 34 Warren County
United Way Quad Cities seeks 200 more volunteers for weekly youth literacy program