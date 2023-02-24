Silvis Mayor files lawsuit against former city attorney

SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - A new development has occurred in the ongoing Silvis City Government disagreement as of Thursday.

The Mayor of Silvis has filed a lawsuit against the recently-fired city attorney, according to legal documents. Mayor Matt Carter and the Silvis City Clerk accuse former Silvis City Attorney Allison Wright of not returning city records, after Wright was fired.

Silvis City Council held a ceremonial ‘Vote Of No Confidence’ in Mayor Carter over Wright’s firing on Tuesday, which did pass 4 to 3, according to meeting notes from Silvis City Council.

