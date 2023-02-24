GALVA, Ill. (KWQC) -Margaret Cortes and her son, Frankie Cortes, introduce Special Kneads Bakery by telling the inspirational backstory that inspired the business model. The audience also learns about the delicious product offerings and how the they are produced within a mission that helps sweeten the lives of young adults with disabilities by providing skills training and vocational opportunities in a warm safe environment.

The bakery makes delectable pies, cheesecakes, coffee cakes, Stack’d cookies, cinnamon rolls, fruit pizza, and Irish soda, parfaits, Swedish rye and white breads.

For more information, visit Special Kneads Bakery’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/specialkneadsbakery or website at http://special-kneads-bakery.square.site/

Special Kneads Bakery is located at 326 Front Street in Galva, Illinois. The phone number is 309-540-8753.

