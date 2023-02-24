St. Alphonsus Lenten Fish Fry returns this weekend

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - St. Alphonsus Catholic Church is well-known across the QCA for their Lenten Fish Fry, so much so that the event has even been voted “Best” by the QC Times Reader’s Choice awards, multiple times. This evening, the first of several Friday fish fries at the Davenport church kicks off.

St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 2618 Boies Avenue, invites the community to join them at the church’s annual Lenten Fish Fry taking place every Friday during Lent, Feb. 24, March 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., until the week of Good Friday, according to event organizers. Meals include baked or batter fried fish, baked potato, french fries, coleslaw, pickles, and beverage. If you’re not a fan of fish, event organizers say delicious grilled cheese sandwiches are also available.

The prices for meals are $14 for adults and $5 for children, event organizers said. And don’t forget to leave room for desserts, which will be available for only $2 per item.

“These are scheduled for the Fridays of Lent and our school cafeteria is usually packed to the gills! The Holy Name Society works hard to put on these meals and raise money for our parish,” St. Alphonsus Fish Fry organizers said. “Please stop by this Lent for a good meal.”

This year, St. Alphonsus is celebrating over 40 years of fish fries, according to event organizers. Online orders for pickup can be accessed here.

If you are interested in volunteering to help out, you can contact the parish office at 563-322-0987 or fill out a form online, officials from St. Alphonsus said.

St. Alphonsus Lenten Fish Fry. (St. Alphonsus Catholic Church)

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.