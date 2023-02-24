Timber Lake Playhouse announces production line up, auditions for new season

MOUNT CARROLL, Ill. (KWQC) -Timber Lake Playhouse, the premier professional summer theatre of northwest Illinois, announces auditions for local children, teens and adults for their upcoming 2023 Season.

Darren Mangler and Dan Danielowski discuss the new season and everything related to it including the casting process of local performers--from ages 6 to 106--in a variety of role opportunities

Auditions will take place on Saturday, Feb. 25 at the playhouse from 9:00 am until 4:00 pm. Auditionees are asked to prepare 32 bars of a song. Participants need to bring sheet music as TLP will provide an accompanist. You can also sing using accompaniment tracks. There will be a dance combination taught at the end of every hour. Those auditioning are asked to be in attendance for one of the dance sessions and wear clothes you can move in with appropriate shoes (no heels).

If you can’t make auditions, you may send a video. Your video audition should include a short monologue, 32 bars of a song showing off your voice and a short dance. Include a headshot (picture of yourself) and resume. Videos can be sent to ad@timberlakeplayhouse.org with Local Audition in the heading.

To schedule an appointment, contact the TLP Box Office at (815) 244-2035 or visit the audition page on the TLP website at www.timberlakeplayhouse.org. and follow the instructions. If all of the time slots are taken, come to the theatre and you will be worked into the schedule.

As for the show line up for the 2023 season, the following shows will be featured: The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, Grease, 39 Steps, Sound of Music, Matilda, Jr, 9 to 5 The Musical, Bright Star, Jersey Boys, Church Basement Ladies, and Million Dollar Quartet Christmas. See specific dates of the productions at the theater website.

Tickets for all shows and events are available online at www.timberlakeplayhouse.org or by calling 815-244-2035.

Timber Lake Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Road in Mt Carroll, IL.

