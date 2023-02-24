Warren County: U.S. 34 work begins March 1

This is an up close view of a roadway. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
This is an up close view of a roadway. (Source: Pexels/stock image)((Source: Pexels/stock image))
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN, Co. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that construction on U.S. 34 in Warren County, begins March 1, according to State DOT officials.

The project involves the removal and replacement of a culvert which will reduce U.S. 34 to one lane in each direction.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area of construction. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. According to State DOT officials, drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices, and be alert for workers and equipment.

Work is expected to be completed in September.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1
New black-owned business holds grand opening in Davenport
The Assumption community is lifting up Dana Klostermann
Assumption community comes together to support mother of basketball player in her fight with breast cancer
Aaron Bessine is wanted by the Des Moines County Sheriff's Deputies.
Des Moines County Sheriff’s Deputies warn of felon, unlocated, armed and dangerous
A pizza restaurant has gone viral for seeking "non-stupid people" for its current job openings.
Pizzeria goes viral for looking to hire ‘non-stupid people’
A farmer drives a John Deere tractor on Sept. 25, 2018.
Quad-Cities’ largest employer sets record earnings

Latest News

The City of Blue Grass Mayor and City Council named the new police chief, Mike Meier.
Blue Grass names new police chief
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Bye bye cold, hello warm weather
Spring 2023 Flood Outlook released
Chance of spring river flooding increasing
Flood Outlook #2
Latest flood outlook released