Warren County: U.S. 34 work begins March 1

WARREN, Co. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that construction on U.S. 34 in Warren County, begins March 1, according to State DOT officials.

The project involves the removal and replacement of a culvert which will reduce U.S. 34 to one lane in each direction.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area of construction. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. According to State DOT officials, drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices, and be alert for workers and equipment.

Work is expected to be completed in September.

