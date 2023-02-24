World’s Toughest Rodeo returns to lasso some family fun this weekend
The annual cowboy competition hits Vibrant Arena Feb. 25-26
Published: Feb. 24, 2023
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -The floor of Vibrant Arena at The Mark is now buried in a foot of dirt for the World’s Toughest Rodeo.
Garrett Yerigan, announcer and Garrison Panzer, production manager, discuss the exciting shows that will take place in Moline Saturday, Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 26 at 2 p.m.
Fans can expect action, entertainment, and intense competition as the cowboys work toward the mission of being crowned a champion. There will be bull riding, saddle bronc riding and bareback riding including a women’s barrel racing showdown and much more.
Vibrant Arena at The Mark is located at 1201 River Drive, Moline.
