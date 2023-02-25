Crews respond to train derailment in DeWitt, Friday

DEWITT, Iowa (KWQC) - Crews responded to a minor train derailment Friday afternoon in DeWitt.

At about 12:15 p.m. at the rail crossing on Lake Street near the Custom-Pak facility about six Union Pacific cars derailed in an upright position, according to a Union Pacific spokesperson. No injuries were reported and the train was not carrying any hazardous materials.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department was notified and the incident is still under investigation.

