Employees from Russell Construction join Read United, calling themselves ‘Russell Readers’

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Employees from Russell Construction in Davenport are volunteering their time with Read United QC.

‘Russell Readers’ is made up of at least 12 volunteers from Russell Construction who donate their time to read to first graders.

“Russell Readers is all about helping students increase their proficiency at reading, and school,” Jennifer Smith, Russell Construction General Counsel said. “I think we all realize what Covid did to our early learners, and we are part of the program to help them increase their, their knowledge and their skills in the reading setting, in addition to what they’re already working on in the classrooms.”

“I think it makes a huge difference, even the weeks we spend with them,” Erron Vandemore, Russell Construction Development Associate said. “You can see a huge improvement from the first day or with them to the very end so, I think, you know, it’ll just help them as they progress through the years and, you know, hopefully go on to get a further education.”

The initiative and Russells involvement in Read United began in the spring of 2022.

”It’s a fun way to do something outside of the office setting,” Smith said. “We all carpool over there together and walk in as a group, and you know, we share our stories of what, what our kids told us this week when we’re driving back to the office, which is always entertaining so, it gives us a laugh and also, you know, again, that warm feeling of doing good in the community.”

”Parents, super appreciative of it,” Vandemore said. “I think they’re, they understand the importance of reading and having a high level of comprehension so, they’re super appreciative that we’re able to take the time and spend time with their kids.”

Every week these volunteers visit the first graders of Paul Norton Elementary.

