North Scott Agricultural Teacher and FFA Advisor receives Golden Owl Award

Emily Kruse VoAg Teacher at North Scott High School received the Golden Owl Award.
Emily Kruse VoAg Teacher at North Scott High School received the Golden Owl Award.(kwqc)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:24 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - A North Scott Agricultural Teacher and FFA Advisor at North Scott Community School District received the Golden Owl Award on Thursday, which was also ‘National Ag Teacher Appreciation Day.’

Emily Kruse, VoAg Teacher at North Scott High School was named a Golden Owl Award Finalist from the Iowa FFA Foundation. The Golden Owl Award is “extended to agricultural educators who devote countless hours, and often their own resources, to positively impact the lives of their students,” according to Golden Owl officials.

“We could not be prouder of our very own Ms. Emily Kruse,” stated North Scott Agricultural Program officials. “She was nominated and earned the honor of being named the finalist for the Southern District of Iowa! Her year of leadership does not go unnoticed as she has helped our agricultural program grow leaps and bounds in a small amount of time. Please help us celebrate this special achievement!”

The ‘North Scott Agricultural Department & FFA’ provide opportunities for students in Davenport, Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley to enroll in North Scott’s Ag classes and be involved in FFA, according to ‘North Scott Agricultural Department & FFA’s’ website. The Ag department consists of a lab, room, teaching room, shop and a greenhouse, and the department currently has 58 acres of farmland that a group of students from the high school maintains, creating hands-on learning opportunities.

Kruse is currently one of three Ag teachers at North Scott, Jacob Hunter and Courtney Wiedenmann also lead North Scott’s Ag program.

To learn more about North Scott’s Agricultural program visit https://www.northscottffa.org/.

Emily Kruse, VoAg teacher at North Scott High School received the Golden Owl award.
Emily Kruse, VoAg teacher at North Scott High School received the Golden Owl award.(kwqc)

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1
New black-owned business holds grand opening in Davenport
The Assumption community is lifting up Dana Klostermann
Assumption community comes together to support mother of basketball player in her fight with breast cancer
A farmer drives a John Deere tractor on Sept. 25, 2018.
Quad-Cities’ largest employer sets record earnings
Aaron Bessine is wanted by the Des Moines County Sheriff's Deputies.
Des Moines County Sheriff’s Deputies warn of felon, unlocated, armed and dangerous
A pizza restaurant has gone viral for seeking "non-stupid people" for its current job openings.
Pizzeria goes viral for looking to hire ‘non-stupid people’

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Bye bye cold, hello warm weather
First Alert Forecast - Weekend highs in the mild 40s and 50s!
1
Employees from Russell Construction join Read United, calling themselves ‘Russell Readers’
Wheelchair basketball
Wheelchair basketball in the QC