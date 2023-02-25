North Scott Agricultural Teacher and FFA Advisor receives Golden Owl Award

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - A North Scott Agricultural Teacher and FFA Advisor at North Scott Community School District received the Golden Owl Award on Thursday, which was also ‘National Ag Teacher Appreciation Day.’

Emily Kruse, VoAg Teacher at North Scott High School was named a Golden Owl Award Finalist from the Iowa FFA Foundation. The Golden Owl Award is “extended to agricultural educators who devote countless hours, and often their own resources, to positively impact the lives of their students,” according to Golden Owl officials.

“We could not be prouder of our very own Ms. Emily Kruse,” stated North Scott Agricultural Program officials. “She was nominated and earned the honor of being named the finalist for the Southern District of Iowa! Her year of leadership does not go unnoticed as she has helped our agricultural program grow leaps and bounds in a small amount of time. Please help us celebrate this special achievement!”

The ‘North Scott Agricultural Department & FFA’ provide opportunities for students in Davenport, Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley to enroll in North Scott’s Ag classes and be involved in FFA, according to ‘North Scott Agricultural Department & FFA’s’ website. The Ag department consists of a lab, room, teaching room, shop and a greenhouse, and the department currently has 58 acres of farmland that a group of students from the high school maintains, creating hands-on learning opportunities.

Kruse is currently one of three Ag teachers at North Scott, Jacob Hunter and Courtney Wiedenmann also lead North Scott’s Ag program.

To learn more about North Scott’s Agricultural program visit https://www.northscottffa.org/.

Emily Kruse, VoAg teacher at North Scott High School received the Golden Owl award. (kwqc)

