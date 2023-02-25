QCCA Expo Center hosts RV and Camping Show

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Looking for weekend plans? The QCCA Expo Center is hosting the RV and Camping Show this weekend.

The RV and Camping Show will be at the QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Avenue, Friday, Saturday and Sunday and will feature brand new RVs, campers, motorhomes, trailers, parts, and accessories all under one roof, event organizers said. There will also be cooking demonstrations from Kent Versluis, Bone Collector BBQ, and Mr. BBQ, and Jumpin’ Joey’s Kid Zone will be back again this year with free bounce house fun for kids.

Tickets for the show are $8 for adults, kids aged 6 to 15 are $1, and kids under six-years-old are free, according to event organizers. This weekends schedule is as follows:

Friday, noon to 8 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Event organizers say discount tickers are available at QCCAexpocenter.com.

The 2023 RV and Camping Show is happening this weekend at the QCCA Expo Center. (kwqc)

