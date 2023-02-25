Sunny skies and milder highs for your Saturday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- After a chilly start, expect to see sunny skies and warming temperatures for your Saturday. Highs should reach the 30′s to lower 40′s. Passing clouds (mainly north) overnight will give way to more sunshine for Sunday.

Clouds will be on the increase by mid to late afternoon, along with temperatures. We’ll see highs in the 40′s to mid 50′s. Moderate to possibly heavy rain moves into the weather picture by evening and continues overnight into early Monday. There could even be a few rumbles of thunder during the period.

Conditions will remain breezy and warm, with highs in the 40′s and 50′s. Sunshine and scattered clouds will stick around through midweek, followed by a slight chance for a rain/snow mix possible Thursday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and milder. High: 43°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Low: 25°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunshine early, then increasing clouds by late afternoon. High: 54°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.