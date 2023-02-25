Wheelchair basketball in the QC

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Wheelchair basketball has been a part of the Quad Cities sports scene since the 1970s.

“For people that are injured, it’s a good outlet for them to just realize that, like, life isn’t over. There are other things you can do. It’s definitely a sport that takes a lot of time and effort,” said Kevin McKee. “It’s very difficult in the beginning, but there are guys here who have been playing for over 20 years that have the experience, the patience to help.”

Mckee is a 3-time gold medalist in sled hockey and also takes part in the Quad Cities’ wheelchair basketball program for individuals with physical disabilities.

“I had a birth defect called caudal regression syndrome when I was born, so I’m missing the lower part of my spine, so I’ve been confined to a wheelchair all my life,” McKee said. “Being able to do sports with my friends was always difficult so having these programs, like Adaptive Sports {Association} in the Quad Cities is great to get out and play against guys just like me.”

Mckee said wheelchair basketball can get very physical.

“I mean there is a lot of chair contact, a lot of grinding of the metals, and burning of the tires,” McKee said. “It is definitely a lot faster pace than people think. It takes a whole team to be able to play this. You have to be communicating all the time and have to work together.”

For Sean Mizlo, being a part of a wheelchair basketball program helps him feel a sense of normalcy.

“It’s a good feeling to get out there and compete again as an athlete,” Mizlo said. “I’'ve really enjoyed it. It’s helped me get through emotionally and physically, especially with being an above-the-knee amputee and in a wheelchair. Meeting people that have gone through the same situation that I’ve gone through really helps.”

Mckee said the program had nearly 10 people each week playing prior to the pandemic. Numbers have dropped since. The goal is to get more people with physical disabilities off of the sideline and onto the court.

“I definitely want there to be a bigger program in the Quad Cities for other people who get injured or whatever kid comes along,” McKee said. “I want to be able to push them, and hopefully, maybe they can become Paralympians in a sport, or just have an outlet to be able to do stuff to get out and feel normal.”

