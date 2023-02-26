Empowering businesses during Black History Month

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Starting a business can be a rough experience, and with events like the QC Black Business Expo, it allows these businesses to learn from one another.

Small businesses around the Quad Cities gathered at Southpark Mall in Moline Saturday afternoon to empower future entrepreneurs.

“We have a lot to show off, we have a lot of talent in our community, and a lot of people don’t know about that,” said owner of Shirley’s Kustom Designs Shirley Evans. “I think this expo is really awesome, it’s really big, and is something to bring everybody together to show off what we do have in the Quad Cities.”

Shirley started her business in 2021 to support her young family. Over time she’s grown to include custom shirts, tumblers, water bottles and much more, selling them through her Paparazzi account.

For other businesses like Colvin Sew Sister, this was an opportunity to show off her hobby and turn it into a business.

“I’ve been creating for about 15 to 20 years,” Voncille Colvin, owner of Colvin Sew Sister, said. “I try to keep it so that it is like a hobby and not a business where it’s just about the money it’s about the connections and the people.”

Included in the event was a fashion show and health fair, sponsored in part by Unitypoint Health, and allowed other organizations like the Girl Scouts of America to show their support for the community.

