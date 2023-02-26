A FIRST ALERT DAY in effect Monday 2-27-23 from Midnight until 8 AM for severe storms, strong winds and heavy rain

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- A potent storm system will produce widespread moderate to heavy rain starting tonight and continuing into early Monday, along with some strong to severe storms, mainly in areas south of Interstate 80. The Storm Prediction Center has put some of those southern counties at a MARGINAL (LEVEL 1) risk for severe weather late this evening and overnight. The main threats could include damaging winds to 60 mph and dangerous lightning. Even though the threat is low, isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out, which can be especially dangerous during the overnight hours.

Strong to severe storms will be possible tonight, mainly in the southern third of the TV6 Viewing area. (KWQC)

Some locations could receive 1″ to 2″ rainfall totals during the period. This could mean rising rivers and streams, along with minor flooding possible. Visibility and road condition issues could affect the Monday morning commute.

1" to 2" rainfall totals possible overnight (KWQC)

Stay “Sky Aware” and keep alert to changing weather conditions through the night. Make sure you have several outlets to receive severe weather warnings during this period.

