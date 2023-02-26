Pleasant Valley Junior High FLL Robotics Team headed to World Championships

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Pleasant Valley Junior High First Lego League Robotics Team, ‘Interdimensional Business Pigeons’ recently won the Iowa State FLL Championships in Ames on January 23.

They will be traveling to Houston, Texas for the World Championships in April. The team is made up of eight 7th and 8th graders who build, program and code the Lego robots.

“First is an International Organization that was actually founded by Dean Kaman, probably more popularly known as the inventor of the Segway Scooter,” Mike Brand, FLL Robotics Coach said. “If anybody’s ever ridden on one of those, he invented First about 25, 30 years ago, as an opportunity to get kids engaged in STEM.”

Jeremy Lang, who is also an FLL Robotics Coach for the team mentions what makes his job so worthwhile.

“My son and daughter are on this team so, it’s, it’s been very rewarding to see them just grow through this experience,” Lang said. “This is their third year on a team so, to see them go through just the different levels progression, and then, just an honor to see them to go to this, this world, world level.”

One team member tells us what its like being apart of a championship squad.

“I find this team amazing, Jesse Brand, Team Member said. “I’ve been part of it a couple years now I’ve been on robots for a while. My brother’s been on it, my sister has been on it, this team really means a lot to me, because I love robots, the team works fantastic.”

Lily Lang, a Coder on the team says being able to control the Lego is what she finds amusing.

“I was interested in how we would program a Lego,” Lang said. “Which I would always play with when I was younger, and how I could program it to do things that I wanted it to.”

In order to make the World Championships this year, Coach Brand wanted to make sure he had…

“The elite team, because we made it to state last year, he was hoping that we would go to worlds this year, so we did him proud.” Veronika Lang, Team Member said.

The World Championships are right around the corner, and this team can only imagine what the experience will be like.

“There will literally be teams from all over the world, it’s going to be a festival,” Brand said. “I’ve seen pictures, I’ve seen videos of this before, I’ve talked to other coaches that have been down there and I have a feeling that we can’t even anticipate how much fun it’s going to be.”

The Pleasant Valley Robotics Program has been offering STEM, or science, technology, engineering, and math, opportunities to their district’s students since 2007.

