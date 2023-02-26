Warm sunshine for your Sunday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Enjoy the sunshine while you can, because a potent storm system will bring widespread moderate to heavy rain tonight into Monday. Impacts could include possible minor flooding, blustery winds, and a few strong to severe storms.

The Storm Prediction Center has put some of our southern counties at a MARGINAL (LEVEL 1) risk for severe weather late evening and overnight. Some locations could get as much as 1″ to 2″ rainfall totals. Precipitation should wrap up by late morning, but strong winds will continue on the back edge of that system with gusts up to 40+ mph. We then turn our attention to a fairly quiet period through Tuesday, with a chance for more rain Tuesday night.

TODAY: Sunshine early, then increasing clouds by late afternoon. High: 53°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with areas of moderate to heavy rain. A few thunderstorms possible overnight. Low: 40°. Wind: SE 10-20+ mph.

MONDAY: Rain through late morning, then cloudy, blustery and warm. High: 57°. Wind: SW 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph.

