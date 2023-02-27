Area leaders look to move forward Moline-Chicago passenger rail train

Area leaders are looking for the next steps to move forward the Chicago to Iowa City Amtrak passenger rail train, with a stop in Moline.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Area leaders are looking for the next steps to move forward the Chicago to Moline Amtrak passenger rail train.

According to Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayaputi, the rail project is off of an appropriate timeline and it’s time to get it back on track. Though some of the same issues from the past are still derailing the project.

“We’re here to make sure our constituents know that the Iowa Interstate Railroad appears more interested in corporate welfare and someone else paying the bill for their track improvements than in being a good partner and bringing passenger rail to moline,” Rayaputi said.

Rayaputi held a media conference Monday to make clear the City of Moline is no longer willing to wait for a passenger rail to connect them to Chicago.

“I’m here to say that we want to support any partner that is willing to take Iowa Interstate Railroad to task and make a formal complaint to the surface transportation board in order to force passenger rail to become a reality,” Rayaputi said.

Rayaputi continued to say the city is applying for grants to help pay for the cost of the passenger rail but at this time there are no definitive numbers on how much this would cost and what it could cost taxpayers.

Iowa Interstate Railroad has as of noon Monday not yet responded to a request for comment.

