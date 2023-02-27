Chef Keys Celebrates Presidents Day

Chef Keys Celebrates Presidents Day
By K.C. Ross
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 1:12 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Chef Keys celebrates Presidents day with a braised Pork shank. Chef Keys joins QCT at 11 weekly on Monday and Wednesday to share recipes and lifestyle events with viewers.

Website: https://cookandcuffs.com/

Instagram @iamchefkeys

Facebook: iamchefkeys

Braised Pork Shank

  • 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
  • 3 tablespoon Adobo
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 2 pork shanks, about 1 1/2 pounds each
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 cup minced garlic
  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • 2 medium carrots, chopped
  • 2 medium celery, chopped
  • 2  cup Blonde Ale Beer
  • 4 cups chicken stock
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 1/4 cup Chopped parsley
  • 2 thyme sprigs
  • Preheat oven at 300F
  1. In a large bowl season shanks and add flour. with 1 tablespoon each of salt and pepper. Add the pork shanks, one at a time, and shake to coat thoroughly.
  2. In a dutch Oven  heat 2 olive oil until shimmering. Add the pork shanks and cook until browned.
  3. Add the onion, carrots, garlic, parlsey, celery and garlic to the skillet and cook oftened.
  4. Add the Blonde Ale Beer and bring to a boil. Add the stock, season with salt and pepper and bring to a boil. Cover the shanks with the stock so that they’re mostly covered. Put lid on and place in the oven for 2 1/2 hours, or until the meat is very tender.
  5. Transfer the braised shanks to a large, deep platter, cover and keep warm.
  6. Strain the liquid, pressing hard on the solids; discard the solids. Return the liquid to the dutch oven bring to a boil and add Wondra flour to thicken.  Whisk is there are no lumps. Pour the pork gravy over the braised shanks and serve.

