Chef Keys Celebrates Presidents Day
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 1:12 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Chef Keys celebrates Presidents day with a braised Pork shank. Chef Keys joins QCT at 11 weekly on Monday and Wednesday to share recipes and lifestyle events with viewers.
Website: https://cookandcuffs.com/
Instagram @iamchefkeys
Braised Pork Shank
- 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
- 3 tablespoon Adobo
- Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
- 2 pork shanks, about 1 1/2 pounds each
- 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 1/4 cup minced garlic
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- 2 medium carrots, chopped
- 2 medium celery, chopped
- 2 cup Blonde Ale Beer
- 4 cups chicken stock
- 2 bay leaves
- 1/4 cup Chopped parsley
- 2 thyme sprigs
- Preheat oven at 300F
- In a large bowl season shanks and add flour. with 1 tablespoon each of salt and pepper. Add the pork shanks, one at a time, and shake to coat thoroughly.
- In a dutch Oven heat 2 olive oil until shimmering. Add the pork shanks and cook until browned.
- Add the onion, carrots, garlic, parlsey, celery and garlic to the skillet and cook oftened.
- Add the Blonde Ale Beer and bring to a boil. Add the stock, season with salt and pepper and bring to a boil. Cover the shanks with the stock so that they’re mostly covered. Put lid on and place in the oven for 2 1/2 hours, or until the meat is very tender.
- Transfer the braised shanks to a large, deep platter, cover and keep warm.
- Strain the liquid, pressing hard on the solids; discard the solids. Return the liquid to the dutch oven bring to a boil and add Wondra flour to thicken. Whisk is there are no lumps. Pour the pork gravy over the braised shanks and serve.
