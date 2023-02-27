DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Chef Keys celebrates Presidents day with a braised Pork shank. Chef Keys joins QCT at 11 weekly on Monday and Wednesday to share recipes and lifestyle events with viewers.

In a large bowl season shanks and add flour. with 1 tablespoon each of salt and pepper. Add the pork shanks, one at a time, and shake to coat thoroughly.

In a dutch Oven heat 2 olive oil until shimmering. Add the pork shanks and cook until browned.

Add the onion, carrots, garlic, parlsey, celery and garlic to the skillet and cook oftened.

Add the Blonde Ale Beer and bring to a boil. Add the stock, season with salt and pepper and bring to a boil. Cover the shanks with the stock so that they’re mostly covered. Put lid on and place in the oven for 2 1/2 hours, or until the meat is very tender.

Transfer the braised shanks to a large, deep platter, cover and keep warm.