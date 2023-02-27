Chef Keys Hyvee Hack- Angel Food Cake

Chef Keys Hyvee Hack- Angel Food Cake
By K.C. Ross
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 7:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Chef Keys celebrates shares the first if her series called Hyvee Hacks. She talks about how to create a beautiful, time saving easy dessert by using their store baked Angel Food Cake. Chef Keys joins QCT at 11 weekly on Monday and Wednesday to share recipes and lifestyle tips  with viewers.

Website: https://cookandcuffs.com/

Instagram @iamchefkeys

Facebook: iamchefkeys

Swiss Meringue

  • 5 large egg whites
  • 1 cup sugar
  • Pinch kosher salt
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • Thermometer
  1. Bring a saucepan with a few inches of water to a simmer. Like. Double boiler Set the bowl over the simmering water, making sure the water does not touch the bottom of the bowl.
  2. Gently whisk  the mixture until the egg whites are very warm to the touch and the sugar has dissolved. Cook mixture to 160F. You can test this by dipping a finger into the mixture and rubbing it between your fingers—the mixture shouldnt have any grains of sugar in it and should be very warm .
  3. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment, beat the meringue on medium-low speed until foamy
  4. Gradually increase the speed and beat until you achieve a stiff peak that droops only slightly when you lift up the whisk, and the bottom and sides of the bowl no longer warm. The temp of egg whites should be high 60F to low 80.
  5. Add the vanilla extract and beat a few seconds to mix it in.
  6. Top with berries and sift with powder sugar

******Swiss meringue is best when used immediately and served the same day. Do not refrigerated it in bulk. It will lose its lightness and become runny.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starting Monday from midnight until 8 AM
A FIRST ALERT DAY in effect from Midnight until 8 AM for severe storms, strong winds and heavy rain
1
Pleasant Valley Junior High FLL Robotics Team headed to World Championships
Moline’s Captain’s Table restaurant to change name to Catfish Charlie’s
Crews responded to a minor train derailment in DeWitt Friday.
Crews respond to train derailment in DeWitt, Friday
A California driver crashes into a Girl Scout stand.
DUI suspect crashes into Girl Scout cookie stand

Latest News

Chef Keys Celebrates Presidents Days with a braised pork shank and highlighting Columbias firs...
Chef Keys Celebrates Presidents Day
Katie Thompson with The Market, A Journey To Joy shares how to layer with staples already in...
The Market: How to layer with closet staples
Katie Thompson with The Market, A Journey To Joy shares how to layer with staples already in...
The Market: How to layer with closet staples
Nutrition with Nina: Simple strategies to incorporate fruit and vegetables daily
Nutrition with Nina: Simple strategies to incorporate fruit and vegetables daily